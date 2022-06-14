Hooked on Science: Potato Launcher

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how to make a homemade potato launcher out of very few parts!

All you need to make your very own potato launcher is a copper pipe and a dowel rod, and of course a potato. Using the copper pipe, jabbed it through the potato and presto! Instant potato ammo! Now you take the dowel rod and put it in the end of the copper tube that doesn’t have the potato ammo and start pushing it down the tube, as you push the more air is forced between the dowel rod and the potato ammo until POP! You just launched part of a potato across the room!

Keep in mind that this experiment should not be pointed at anyone and that you should have adult supervision while you do it! Make sure you wear goggles to protect your eyes!