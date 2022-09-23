Hooked on Science: Foam monster

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us how a Foam Monster is made.

Inside of the cup, there are two liquids. When they’re mixed together you’ll get to witness a chemical reaction. It’s all about matter which is anything that has mass and takes up space. Matter can exist in three states: solid, liquid and gas.

You should begin to notice the contents of the cup becoming frothier. Now the chemical reaction is turning the liquid mixture into a solid, watch as it grows out of the cup. Science Guy Jason Lindsey calls this little concoction the “Foam Monster”, and while it’s forming it gives off a lot of heat, in science that’s called an exothermic reaction!