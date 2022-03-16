Hooked on Science: Flying Shamrock

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how he can make a shamrock fly for St. Patrick’s Day!

With the help of an old film canister, place water and Alka-Seltzer in the canister and quickly close the lid that has a shamrock taped to it; now you’re gonna want to take a few steps back and watch as the shamrock (still attached to the lid) goes flying all over the place!

How this amazing feat is achieved is thanks to the Alka-Seltzer mixing with the water and producing a huge amount of gas as it dissolves, since it’s stuck in such a small space (this space being the film canister) the gas has no where to go but up and in so doing it launches the lid and shamrock with amazing force!