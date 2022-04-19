Hooked on Science: Chip Ring

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how chips can be made into a ring!

After spending more than an hour working, Science Guy Jason Lindsey created what he called “Chips in a Can Ring” and it utilizes gravity to hold it all together. Gravity pulls down on the chips and because there is air in the room that the chips are in, the air causes friction against the chips. The act of gravity and friction on the chips are equal forces so it balances all out to leave the chips in a ring shape.

They hold together enough that you can even put your hand through the middle of the ring without them collapsing!