Holiday Silent Auction benefits animal rescue in Byron

The Holiday Silent Auction is Friday, November 5th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Critical Care for Animal Angels is holding its annual Holiday Silent Auction Friday, November 5th. The non-profit, volunteer-based organization rescues homeless, injured or sick dogs from high-kill shelters in Georgia. Dogs are also rescued from puppy mills and dog-fighting rings.

CCAA uses the annual fundraiser to help provide medical care and other basic needs for the 40 to 60 dogs in their care.

This year the Holiday Silent Auction is an online and in-person event. The in-person event will be held at Georgia Bob’s Uncorked, in Byron. You can shop and bid during the event and eat dinner at Georgia Bob’s. You can also shop and bid online using this link http://qtego.net/qlink/animalsangels .

Bidding starts Friday, November 5th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Registration and bidding are free.

Organizers say this is a great time to start your holiday shopping and find gifts for children, men, and women. Prizes go to the highest bidder. And items can be picked up Saturday, November 6th at Georgia Bob’s uncorked located at 144 Cane River Drive in Byron.

All proceeds from the Silent Auction will benefit CCAA. For more information, click here.