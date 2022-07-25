Historic Vineville home’s future in question

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The future of the Catherine Brewer Benson home remains in limbo.

The Big House Foundation is applying to demolish the Vineville home and build an amphitheater and garden in its place, but the item was tabled again at this week’s meeting.



In 1840, Catherine Elizabeth Brewer Benson became the first woman to receive her degree from Wesleyan College.

Jeff Ruggiere, the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning’s Executive Director, says the Big House Foundation wants to make sure all parties are satisfied.

“A lot of concern about what’s going on and a lot of questions on why it can’t be rehabilitated, which is what I think was part of the applicant’s desire,” he said. “To take a step back and take a more comprehensive case on what the issues really are as far as the condition.”

The board meets again on Monday, August 8.