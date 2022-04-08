Historic Vineville home could be torn down

A meeting was supposed to take place Wednesday about the home's future, but it was moved to next week due to the threat of severe weather.

The Catherine Brewer Benson House on Vineville.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Catherine Brewer Benson House may soon be torn down.

Catherine Brewer Benson was the first woman in the world to receive a bachelor’s degree.

She received the degree in 1840 after graduating from Wesleyan College.

Now there are talks for her home on Vineville Avenue to be torn down and replaced by an amphitheater.

The Big House Foundation owns the house.

Some residents say the house has too much history to be demolished.

“This historic home has international relevance, has national relevance, and it should not succumb to demolition,” preservationist and area resident Elliott James-Fernandes said. “It should not have be erased as a figure of women’s history.”

