Historic Rose Hill Cemetery arch undergoing repairs after damaged caused by truck crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Restoration efforts are underway for the iconic Rose Hill Cemetery arch following extensive damage caused by a truck collision on June 1.

The historic structure, a notable part of the cemetery since 1840, is expected to be completely restored within two months.

“It’s very historic,” Consultant Bill Causey, who’s spearheading the restoration process, said. “It’s very important, and the three entrances all have these iconic white arches that I assume have been here since the beginning, so it’s very important. We do not want to lose this gate, and when we get through with it, it will look good as new.”