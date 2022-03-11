Historic Macon’s Beall’s Hill project reaches milestone

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Historic Macon celebrated a huge milestone in the revitalization of the Beall’s Hill Neighborhood Thursday night.

The organization completed the work on the train recreation building where the County Cooperative Extension Office is now housed.

There are also other projects in the works, including 12 affordable housing units to be built in the heart of the neighborhood.

We spoke with Ethiel Garlington, the Executive Director for Historic Macon, about the importance of affordable housing in a neighborhood like Beall’s Hill.

“We’re able to put these twelve affordable units in the heart of this neighborhood where the real estate prices have increased over the years,” he said. “It’s walkable, it’s bikable, it’s an incredible spot to have these amenities for the community.”

Historic Macon is also working on a rehabilitation on Calhoun Street. That’s expected to be ready by the summer. If you want more information on the projects they’re working on, you can go to their website.