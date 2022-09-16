Historic Macon unveils new headquarters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday.

The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street.

Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870.

Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says the building is a central location for all of the organization’s current projects and it brings life to historic downtown Macon.

“It really is pushing the development boundaries of downtown, and so this was a unique opportunity for us,” he said. “But when you see this building, you see our sign on this building, you think Historic Macon should have their headquarters in this beautiful historic building.”