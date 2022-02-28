Historic Macon Preservation Awards nomination period to end Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, February 28th, is the last day for you to nominate someone you think is deserving of a preservation award from Historic Macon in 2022.

Historic Macon is seeking nominations in several categories before its 2022 Preservation Awards presentation, in order to salute members of the Macon community who have done exemplary work in the field of preservation, rehabilitation, or restoration.

The awards will be held in May, coinciding with the foundation’s annual meeting.

The 7 categories in which community members can be nominated are stated in the release as follows:

Residential/Single-family: Awards projects of single-family homes that have been managed according to the National Park Service’s definitions of preservation, rehabilitation or restoration;

Awards projects of single-family homes that have been managed according to the National Park Service’s definitions of preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; Commercial, Institutional, Rental or Municipal: Awards commercial, institutional, rental or municipal projects that have followed the National Park Service’s definitions of preservation, rehabilitation or restoration;

Awards commercial, institutional, rental or municipal projects that have followed the National Park Service’s definitions of preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; Revitalization Award: Recognizes a project or work that makes an exceptional contribution to the community and/or a pioneering investment in historic districts that are in desperate need of revitalization;

Recognizes a project or work that makes an exceptional contribution to the community and/or a pioneering investment in historic districts that are in desperate need of revitalization; Katherine Carmichael Oliver Stewardship Award: Honors owners or caretakers who ensure that their buildings stay in excellent condition over a period of decades by consistently maintaining their properties;

Honors owners or caretakers who ensure that their buildings stay in excellent condition over a period of decades by consistently maintaining their properties; Jenny Thurston Award: Honors an individual for lifetime achievement in the field of historic preservation;

Honors an individual for lifetime achievement in the field of historic preservation; Maryel Ramsay Battin Award: Honors exceptional contributions to the mission and organization of the Historic Macon Foundation over many years;

Honors exceptional contributions to the mission and organization of the Historic Macon Foundation over many years; Thad E. Murphey President’s Choice Award: Recipient is selected by the chair of Historic Macon’s board of trustees and honors exceptional contributions to our community.

If you know someone you think deserves one of these awards, you’ve got until the end of Monday, February 28th, to nominate a project or individual by filling out a nomination form at historicmacon.org.

If you’d like more information, contact Historic Macon’s Director of Preservation Field Services by emailing mchalfa@historicmacon.org