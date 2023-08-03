Historic Macon landmark hosts spooky experience

Hear tales of unexplained noises and real-life ghost sightings.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An historic landmark in Macon is planning to open its doors to give you a spooky experience as this summer comes to a close.

The Legends & Lore Tour at Hay House will take place on Friday night, continuing a tradition that spans more than thirty years. Organizers say the tour will give attendees a chance to possibly experience some of the strange moments others have witnessed over the years.

Operations Manager for Hay House, Clint Sims, broke down some of things attendees can expect to witness during the tour.

“You get a two hour tour of all the things you don’t get on a regular tour and you might even see a ghost, some lights flicker,” said Sims.

Hay House is located on Georgia Avenue in downtown Macon.

Tickets are $45.00 and can be purchased at hayhousemacon.org.