Historic Macon impacting local neighborhood

Unionville resident uses free tool library to clean up neighborhood.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– When passing through Lilly Avenue in Unionville, you can see a lot of houses with friendly neighbors and an older gentleman outside doing yard work.

“They want us to take care of our own neighborhoods. Take care of your house. Charity begins at home,” said Greg Albert.

Since May, Albert has been helping clean up yards and green spaces around his neighborhood. He says its all thanks to the Historic Macon Foundation’s tool library.

“You rent the tools at the library just like you would a book at the city public library,” Albert explained. “Go down there and you can check it out for free.”

Reed Purvis, Carpenter for Historic Macon, says he looks forward to seeing Albert every week.

“I always get excited to talk to him about what he’s doing and how he’s been and it’s been awesome to see what he’s been doing,” Purvis said.

In only a month, Albert cleared the empty lot across from his home, giving families in the neighborhood a new place to hang out.

“When I cut that field over there… a few minutes later there was a football game breaking out,” Albert said happily.

Purvis says Albert gives the tool library a greater purpose.

“It’s really cool to see people coming up with great ways to be helpful to the community.”

People can visit the tool library at 909 Second Street. Tools can be picked up from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday’s, and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday’s. You can reserve tools online, or you can go by Historic Macon and they will have someone to help you check out a tool.