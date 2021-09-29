Historic Macon hosts flea market this weekend

It's the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Historic Macon will host its annual flea market this weekend.

It’s the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year. There’s a preview night Friday which you can buy tickets for.

Admission is free Saturday and Sunday, but you do have to sign up for a time slot. Those are in place to limit the amount of people in the warehouse at a time.

The sale will have plenty of items for people to buy to support Historic Macon. We spoke with Historic Macon’s Director of Engagement, Stafford Gudenrath, about what will be available.

“We’ve got everything from furniture, gardening, lamps, antiques, kitchen wear, electronics, sporting goods, it goes on and on,” Gudenrath said.

You can buy tickets to the Friday pre-sale event on Historic Macon’s website. You can also reserve your spot for the public shopping days on Saturday and Sunday there.

The event is happening at 357 Oglethorpe Street in Macon.