Historic Macon Foundation unearths history outside its front door

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation did some digging outside its new location in downtown Macon and found some artifacts.

Gary Blackburn, a retired art professor from Mercer University, along with several Historic Macon Foundation members, found pieces of chain links, corroded metals and glass.

Members believe the pieces may be remnants from the building;s days as a fire hall.

No plans are in place for the artifacts just yet.