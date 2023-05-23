Historic Macon Foundation executive director to leave position in August

After nine years, Ethiel Garlington, Executive Director of the Historic Macon Foundation, announced plans to step down and assume a new role as the second executive director of the nationally recognized 1772 Foundation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After nine years, Ethiel Garlington, Executive Director of the Historic Macon Foundation, announced plans to step down and assume a new role as the second executive director of the nationally recognized 1772 Foundation.

Garlington has made significant strides in the area of housing improvements and park restorations across Macon during his tenure as executive director.

Historic preservation is the cornerstone of our community, according to Garlington.

“The thing that sets us apart from any other place in the country are the old buildings,” he said. “It’s not just downtown but the neighborhoods, and we are blessed to have those buildings here, but it’s up to all of us to make sure that those buildings stay and we shepherd them and steward them.”

He is set to leave his position at the Historic Macon Foundation at the end of August.