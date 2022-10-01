Historic Macon flea market happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend.

The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.

“We’ve got the affordable rental units, duplexes, there’s twelve of those being built right now right up Oglethorpe,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of work in Beall’s Hill. We revitalize the community. Without this huge fundraiser, we couldn’t do it.”

Information about the flea market can be found on Historic Macon’s website.