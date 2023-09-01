Historic Macon announces 2023 Fading Five list

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its 2023 Fading Five list on Thursday.

Since 2015, the organization has called attention to five buildings in Macon that could be lost through development or neglect.

This year, the old D.T. Walton Building, Roxy Theatre, Doctor E.E. Green House, First National Ban, and the Willingham McBrearty House all made the list.

This year’s announcement also included something new.

Nathan Lott made his first public address as Historic Macon’s executive director. He says the Fading Five program is effective.

“The record really speaks for itself in terms of the vast majority of properties that have been saved and removed from the list,” Lott said. “They’re not being removed from the list because they got torn down.”

Lott says he’s excited to work in Macon and wants to show the community his commitment to keeping historic structures in good standing.