Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday.

2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect.

The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington, says it’s important to keep Macon’s history standing.

“People are moving to Macon, people are opening businesses here in downtown because of the buildings that are here, because of those stories, and because of the legacies that we have here,” Garlington said. “I think it will continue to drive our economic development, because it’s all still here.”

The newest addition to list is the Dr. E.E. Green House on 335 Madison St.

Dr. Green was born a slave and graduated from Howard University Medical School in 1886 before his family moved to Macon. Four years later, he would build the house in the center of Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. Green would move his pharmacy, Central City Drug, into his house and would become the first African American pharmacist in Macon.

In 1950, the store was turned into apartment building. The house has been vacant since the 2000s.

Garlington says Historic Macon is eager to work with the owners of the property to rehabilitate the house and save its history.

“I think it’s important not only for the preservation of the building but also the preservation of that story and to show people that there is opportunity in our community,” Garlington said.

Historic Macon did remove one item from the Fading Five: the Coal Tower located on 989 Seventh St.

It was on the list in 2018, but has since been bought by new owners who plan to preserve it. Attorney Taylor Martin with Martin LLC., who represents the landowners of the property, say they’re excited to bring life back to the iconic structure.

“They recognize that these 22 acres of undeveloped land and this wonderful coal tower over a unique opportunity for development in downtown Macon and to add to its growth,” Martin said.

The 2022 Fading Five List:

The Dr. E.E. Green house, 335 Madison St.

The Willingham-McBrearty House, 381 College St.

The Roxy Theatre, 445 Hazel St.

The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center, 1389 Jefferson St.

For more information and to get involved with Macon’s Fading Five, click here.