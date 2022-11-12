Historic Linwood Cemetery holds Veterans Day Ceremony

The Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation says it's important to always remember those who have served.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Historic Linwood Cemetery in Macon, celebrated Veterans Day to honor those who are serving and have served.

Due to weather conditions, the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation held the ceremony at the Triangle Business Center on Georgia Avenue instead of the cemetery.

Army veteran Patrick Cunningham spoke about his time in the army as well as what it meant to serve to his country.

“You come home and you often look at the things that you did in a time of war, and you look at those things and you question where you are ethically and what you participate in and whether it was honorable or not,” said Cunningham. “But regardless, you do your duty. You do your thing. You come back and you stay alive, and you keep your buddies alive. That’s what I did, and that’s what everybody in this room did.”

