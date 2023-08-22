Highs warming into the upper 90s and 100s this week



The heat is here to start the week and it will only get worse through the week.

A ridge of high pressure that has brought record-breaking heat to the plains will slowly push east.

With dry weather continuing, this will increase our highs to the 100s and upper 90s.



A Heat Advisory has been issued for Middle Georgia on Tuesday, for heat index values around 105°.

We will continue to see dangerous heat index values through the weekend, so take caution if you need to be outdoors.



By the end of the week and into the weekend we will finally start to see the ridge of high pressure move west.

As this happens, a surface front will move through the area bringing us a chance for scattered showers.



If we can make it through the weekend we will finally see a system that will bring beneficial rain and a cool down.

Highs next week are looking much cooler (80s and 90s).



If all of that wasn’t enough, the tropics are getting active (which makes sense because we are nearing the season’s peak).

Thankfully here in Middle Georgia, we are not expecting impacts from any of the systems.