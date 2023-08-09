Highs warm to the 90s with evening storms possible Wednesday



It has been a stormy few days in Middle Georgia, as highs warm into the mid-90s.

We will keep partly cloudy skies through the day, but by the afternoon and evening, we could see a new round of thunderstorms.



The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a level 1 (of 5) threat for severe storms tomorrow.

The main hazards will once again be damaging winds and large hail.



Models are kind of all over the place tonight, but our “in-house” model does suggest strong storms will move in after 8 pm.



Thursday will be another hot and humid day, but lingering rain and clouds from overnight could keep temps a little cooler during the morning.

Highs will once again warm to the mid-90s by the afternoon.



Friday we are going to be keeping our trend of active weather going as another complex of storms moves in from North Georgia.

Timing is still in question, but we could very well see some morning/early afternoon storms in the area.



Not only will we be dealing with these storms, but heat and humidity will bring back dangerous heat index values.

Of course, the caveat each day will be that areas that see rain will have slightly cooler conditions.



Scattered storms will be staying in the forecast through next week, with no big pattern changes on the horizon.