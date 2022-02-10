Highlights from Warner Robins vs Wayne County region tournament semifinals

Warner Robins downs Wayne County 68-60



WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first of many high school basketball region tournaments have started as the one seed Warner Robins Demons faced the four seed Wayne County Yellow Jackets in the semifinals of the GHSA 5A Region 1 tournament Wednesday night.

Tonight was a much tighter contested game as the Demons won 68 to 60. Jordyan Keith led Warner Robins with 16 points.

The Demons will face Veterans High School in the region tournament finals this Friday at 8:30 p.m.