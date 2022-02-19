Highlights from GHSA 4A Region 4 championship game and 1A Private semifinals

Perry hosted Baldwin for the GHSA 4A Region 4 championship game, while Stratford took on Deerfield-Windsor in the 1A Private Region 1 semifinals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The one-seed Baldwin Braves took on the two-seed Perry Panthers in the GHSA 4A Region 4 tournament championship game.

The Braves swept the regular-season series against the Panthers by a combined 21 points.

Baldwin started the game off hot, outscoring Perry 19 to nine in the first quarter. The Braves would carry that momentum into the second quarter as they extended their lead to 12 going into halftime.

Baldwin dominated the rebound battle in the first half, creating several second-chance points.

However, the halftime deficit did not deter the Panthers as they made a strong second-half push and got within one score of the Braves, but Baldwin would not be denied the victory as they held on to win 56 to 53.

Baldwin’s team effort reigned supreme over Perry’s one-man wrecking crew of Daequan Wright.

Baldwin will enter the GHSA 4A state tournament as a one-seed.

Our next game featured the two-seed Stratford Eagles facing the three-seed Deerfield-Windsor Knights in the semifinals of the Class A Private Region 1 tournament.

The teams split their regular-season meetings, with Deerfield-Windsor winning the first meeting by 19 and Stratford winning the second game in overtime.

Both teams started hot, scoring a combined 23 points in the first four minutes of play, but cool down and end the first tied at 14.

The second quarter was low scoring as the Eagles outscored the Knights 11 to four, taking a seven-point lead going into halftime.

The third quarter would be one of runs, but Stratford would extend their lead to eight, heading into the fourth.

The Eagles started the final quarter on an 11 to three run, taking a 16-point lead with four minutes remaining in regulation; however, Deerfield-Windsor would make one last push, going on an eight to zero run, cutting the lead to 8. But the Eagles offense wouldn’t be stopped after that, as Stratford wins 63 to 48.

Khalil Green led the Eagles with 23 points and went 10 for 11 from the charity stripe.

Stratford will face First Presbyterian Day School on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the region title.