Highlights and scores from the final day of round one action for the GHSA girls soccer playoffs

Three Middle Georgia teams move on with mercy-rule victories.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On the final day of round one action in the GHSA girls soccer playoffs, Houston County hosted Grovetown.

Fans in attendance received a free training session as the Bears put on a clinic in the first half, scoring nine goals.

The ball movement was immaculate, and there was no stopping Houston County as they won 10-0 in a mercy-rule victory. The Bears will host Chattahoochee next Wednesday in round two.

Here are a few more scores from the girls’ playoffs matchups around Middle Georgia.

East Laurens moves on in the 2A bracket with an 11-0 victory over Laney, while West Laurens’ season ends with a 7-0 loss to Lagrange.

Perry moves on in the 4A bracket with a 10-0 victory over Spencer, while Northside-Warner Robins’ season ends with an 8-0 loss to Lakeside-Evans.

Round two games begin on Monday.