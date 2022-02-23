Highlights and scores from GHSA high school basketball first-round of playoffs

Middle Georgia high schools had a successful day in the GHSA high school basketball first-round of playoffs.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and several Middle Georgia schools were in action tonight.

Here are some scores on the boys’ side.

In class 6A, Houston county falls to Evans 64-56.

Northside falls at Grovetown 93-37.

In class 5A, Warner Robins beat Woodward Academy 47 to 34.

Veterans moves on to the second round as they beat Mundy’s Mill 57-51.

Baldwin beats Shaw in 4A action 69-54.

In class 3A, Peach County’s season is over as the Trojans Burke County 67-66.

In 1A public, Dooly County beats Lanier County 71-62.

And in class 1A private: Stratford is moving on after beating Savannah Country Day 68-63 in overtime.

Here are some scores on the girls’ side.

In class 6A, Northside falls at Grovetown 58-37.

In class 5A, Jones County falls to Griffin 46-29.

Warner Robins dominates Tri-cities 77-44.

In class 4A, Baldwin beats Shaw 69-30.

West Laurens falls to Hardaway 68-56.

Perry falls at Carver 81-25.

In class 2A, Dodge County is a 62-59 overtime winner over Fitzgerald.

Washington County beats Early County 78-27.

Hancock Central beats Chattahoochee county 59-33.

In class 1-a public, Taylor County beats Wilkinson county 63-51.

And in 1A private, Stratford beats Aquinas 47-24.

The first round for both the boys and girls continues tomorrow.