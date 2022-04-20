Highlights and scores from GHSA boys soccer playoffs round of 16

Only three Middle Georgia teams move onto the Elite Eight.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA boys soccer playoffs round of 16 kicked off today with FPD hosting Wesleyan.

Sixteen minutes into the first half, a beautiful give and go leads to the Vikings’ only goal of the game. FPD had several chances to score throughout the half but failed to convert.

With under six minutes left in the first half, Wesleyan scores a goal to tie the game at one apiece.

Both teams remained scoreless through the second half, the first overtime and even the second overtime. The game went into penalty kicks, where the Vikings won 4-3.

FPD moves on to the Elite Eight in the 1A private bracket and will face Athens Academy next Tuesday. With both teams being one seeds, the winner of a coin toss will get home-field advantage.

In the second game of the night, Veterans hosted Cartersville.

The Warhawks had a much easier battle as they scored three goals in the first half and followed with two goals in the second, winning 5-1.

Veterans will face Johnson High School out of Gainesville in the Elite Eight of the 5A bracket. With both teams being one seeds, the winner of a coin toss will get home-field advantage.

Here are a few more scores from teams around Middle Georgia.

Mary Persons’ season ends with a 6-0 loss to Oconee County.

Peach County’s season ends with a 2-1 loss to North Murray.

Macon County’s season ends with a 4-1 loss to Claxton.

Georgia Military College is on to the Elite Eight in the 1A public bracket with a 10-0 victory over Bryan County.

The only girl’s team in action today was FPD as the Vikings’ season ends with a 3-2 overtime loss to Atlanta International.

Several matchups on the boys’ and girls’ sides will take place over the next two days.