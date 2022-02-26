Highlights and scores from day one of GHSA high school basketball playoffs sweet 16

Both boys and girls teams from Northeast High School are headed to the elite eight.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA high school basketball playoffs sweet 16 tipped-off tonight.

Northeast High School had a successful day as both the girls and boys teams are headed to the elite eight as the Raiderettes beat Heard County 71-45, while the Raiders beat Coosa 72-57.

Here are some other scores for the girls:

In class 5A, Warner Robins beats Saint Pius 63-48.

In class 4A, Baldwin beats Stephenson 71-63.

In class 3A, Central will play Ringgold tomorrow.

In class 2A, Dodge County falls to Callaway 42-41. Washington County falls to Fannin County 52-36.

In 1A public, Hancock Central beats Bryan County 56-48. Dublin beats Mount Zion 42-36. Taylor County faces Screven County tomorrow.

And in 1A private, Stratford will face Galloway tomorrow.

Here are some scores for the boys:

In class 5A, Veterans falls to Calhoun 78-61. Warner Robins plays Hiram tomorrow.

In class 4A, Baldwin falls to Marist 60-40. Perry and Westside will both play tomorrow.

In class 2A, Washington County plays Heard County tomorrow.

In 1A public, Dublin, Dooly County, Wilkinson County and Macon County play tomorrow.

And in 1A private, Stratford and FPD both play tomorrow.