High temperatures to inch towards triple digits on Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The heat only increases for Middle Georgia heading towards the weekend.

Tonight

Skies will reman clear around Middle Georgia with winds shifting more towards the southeast at around 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s ahead of Thursday morning. Real feels may be in the lower 70s, however. Mosquito presence will likely be high given the warm and relatively muggy conditions.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny and hot conditions will remain with Middle Georgia as highs soar into the upper 90s. One or two spots could see triple digit highs. Humidity will be slightly higher than Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be oppressive yet. An isolated storm or two will be possible in the evening.

Overnight partly cloudy skies are likely along with the possibility for a shower or two. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s ahead of Friday morning.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).