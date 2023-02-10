High-speed chase on I-75 in Perry ends in crash, suspect on the run

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they say fled on foot after a high-speed chase involving Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Friday afternoon on I-75 North.

D'Quinta Hill (Photo: Perry Police)

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they say fled on foot after a high-speed chase involving Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Friday afternoon on I-75 North.

It happened just before 3:30, according to Perry Police. The chase ended in a crash near a church on St. Patrick’s Drive, and that’s when 28-year-old D’Quinta Arastoo Hill fled.

GSP, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police Department and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office are searching the surrounding wooded area for the suspect.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach Hill. They say he may be dangerous.

Anyone with information should call Perry Police at (478) 542-2000.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.