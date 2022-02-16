High School Basketball region tournament highlights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball region tournaments are underway.

Veterans High School already claimed the GHSA 5A Region One tournament over Warner Robins 68 to 55 last Friday.

Tonight, the Perry Panthers hosted the Westside Seminoles in the semifinals of the GSHA 4A Region Four tournament. The schools split their regular-season meetings, but the Panthers got the best of the Seminoles tonight, winning 74 to 69 behind Daequan Wright’s 29 points. Perry faces Baldwin in the finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The other match-up tonight was between the Deerfield-Windsor Knights and the Strong Rock Christian Patriots in the quarterfinals of the Class A Private Region One tournament. In the regular season, the Knights dominated the Patriots, winning both of their meetings by a combined 48 points. Tonight was no different as the Knights downed the Patriots 71 to 49. Deerfield-Windsor will face Stratford Academy on Thursday in the semifinals at 5 p.m.