High school basketball region tournament highlights and scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Below are the scores for two region tournaments.

Boys

Region 2-4A

Perry 73 Spalding 55

Westside 52 Baldwin 58

Region 2-2A

Northeast 58 Southwest 55

Rutland 59 Kendrick 42

Girls

Region 2-4A

Baldwin 79 West Laurens 19

Griffin 78 Howard 27

Region 2-2A

Spencer 58 Southwest 26

ACE 71 Jordan 46