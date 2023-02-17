High school basketball region tournament highlights and scores for Feb. 16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball region tournament scores for Feb. 16 are below.

Boys

GIAA District 6

#1 Stratford 49 #4 Mount de Sales 35

#2 John Milledge 66 #3 Tattnall Square 48

GHSA 6A Region 1

#2 Tift County 31 #3 Veterans 38

#1 Lee County 42 #4 Houston County 38

GHSA 3A Region 2

#2 Jackson 81 #3 Mary Persons 73

#1 Upson-Lee 59 #4 Peach County 43

Girls

GIAA District 6

#1 Stratford 34 #4 Tattnall Square 36

#2 FPD 47 #3 John Milledge 57

GHSA 6A Region 1

#1 Veterans 40 #4 Lee County 38

GHSA 3A Region 2

#2 Mary Persons 58 #3 Jackson 54

#1 Peach County 55 #4 Upson-Lee 38