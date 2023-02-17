High school basketball region tournament highlights and scores for Feb. 16

Shaaz Peerani,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball region tournament scores for Feb. 16 are below.

Boys

GIAA District 6

#1 Stratford 49  #4 Mount de Sales 35

#2 John Milledge 66  #3 Tattnall Square 48

GHSA 6A Region 1

#2 Tift County 31  #3 Veterans 38

#1 Lee County 42  #4 Houston County 38

GHSA 3A Region 2

#2 Jackson 81  #3 Mary Persons 73

#1 Upson-Lee 59  #4 Peach County 43

Girls

GIAA District 6

#1 Stratford 34  #4 Tattnall Square 36

#2 FPD 47  #3 John Milledge 57

GHSA 6A Region 1

#1 Veterans 40  #4 Lee County 38

GHSA 3A Region 2

#2 Mary Persons 58  #3 Jackson 54

#1 Peach County 55  #4 Upson-Lee 38

