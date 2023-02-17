High school basketball region tournament highlights and scores for Feb. 16
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball region tournament scores for Feb. 16 are below.
Boys
GIAA District 6
#1 Stratford 49 #4 Mount de Sales 35
#2 John Milledge 66 #3 Tattnall Square 48
GHSA 6A Region 1
#2 Tift County 31 #3 Veterans 38
#1 Lee County 42 #4 Houston County 38
GHSA 3A Region 2
#2 Jackson 81 #3 Mary Persons 73
#1 Upson-Lee 59 #4 Peach County 43
Girls
GIAA District 6
#1 Stratford 34 #4 Tattnall Square 36
#2 FPD 47 #3 John Milledge 57
GHSA 6A Region 1
#1 Veterans 40 #4 Lee County 38
GHSA 3A Region 2
#2 Mary Persons 58 #3 Jackson 54
#1 Peach County 55 #4 Upson-Lee 38