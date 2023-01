High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Boys and girls high school basketball scores for Jan. 20 are below.

Boys:

Southwest 63 Central 61

Girls:

Southwest 7 Central 50

Rutland 15 Northeast 87

Perry 30 Westside 57

Tattnall 33 FPD 40

John Milledge 62 Mount de Sales 27