High level of bacteria closes Arrowhead Park swim area

The Macon Water Authority showed the bacteria at a level of 1,724 MPN/100 mL.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The swimming area at Lake Tobesofkee’s Arrowhead Park is closed until further notice due to a high level of E.Coli bacteria.

Macon-Bibb County reports a routine test by the Macon Water Authority (MWA) showed the bacteria at a level of 1,724 MPN/100 mL. According to MWA, the elevated level is potentially due to geese and other birds and wildlife.

Lake Tobesofkee staff is sending more samples to the MWA lab. New testing and results will help determination if the area will reopen for the weekend.

Macon-Bibb County says testing results at Claystone Park were okay, and that swimming area is open.

Sandy Beach is already closed for construction.