High Falls State Park opens reservations for Hurricane Ian evacuees

Reservations to the campgrounds at High Falls are filling up quickly.

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High Falls State Park has opened reservations to people evacuating.

Park manager Terry Miller spoke about how hectic the process has been.

“Yesterday was pretty hectic with Florida people trying to grab any spot they could, and we have a few sites left today,” he said. “We’re still having those people come off the interstate, especially here at High Falls.”

Middle Georgia has three state parks with camping spots available: Dames Ferry, Indian Springs and High Falls.