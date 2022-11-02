High clouds hang around Wednesday





We had a return to nice weather across Middle Georgia today with dry air and temps in the upper 70s.

Clouds started to push into the area this afternoon and those clouds will stick around through the day tomorrow.

The clouds won’t keep us from warming into the upper 70s though, so we should still see a nice day.

Dry weather will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.



By the weekend we will see a chance for some light rain, beginning Saturday.

I’m not expecting heavy rain or thunderstorms, but be ready with a plan b if you are going to be outdoors.

Highs over the weekend will be warming near the mid 80s by Sunday.



Another round of showers is possible Tuesday as highs cool a bit to the upper 70s.



Also of note, it is still hurricane season, and things are getting pretty active.

We have two new tropical storms that have formed, but luckily we will be missing any direct impacts here in Middle Georgia.