Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour stops in Perry

Several supporters say the recent allegation that Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion won't deter their vote.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour made a stop in Perry Wednesday morning.

Supporters excitedly greeted the former football star.

Several supporters, including Heather Miller, say the recent allegation that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion won’t deter their vote.

“I believe in Herschel Walker, I believe in his ideas,” Miller said. “What he may have done in the past is in the past. He’s asked for God’s forgiveness for everything and people need to move on and get past that.”

It was Miller’s first time seeing Walker speak in person, and she says she’s sold on what he has to offer.

“He’s just down to earth, he’s not a political person at all,” Miller said. “But he’s down to earth and knows what we need.”

41NBC’s Ariel Schiller spoke with Walker after the rally. She asked if he thinks the recent allegation that he paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion will hurt his chances of winning.

“Not at all,” he said. “Right now this election is about what [Warnock]’s done as a Senator. Everyone has had things happen in his life, and he has as well. Right now, this election is about what’s going on right now in this country. He’s done this in less than two years, and right now he’s asking for six more. I don’t know if we can recover if we give him six more years.”

During the rally, Walker attacked Senator Warnock’s record in office. He also shared that he wants to support law enforcement, lower taxes and make communities safer.

Miller says she liked what she heard.

“Just how America’s going, how woke society is taking over,” Miller said. “The way that we have defunding the police, we need the police to protect us.”

Walker says if elected, he wants to focus on becoming energy independent. He says it will help with gas, food and farming.

“We got to get back to what this country was built on,” he said. “This country was built on people, so getting our energy independence again and bringing people back together. Right now Senator Warnock seems to want to separate, and I want to bring people together. I think that’s very, very important.”

Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour continues this week with his next stop in Middle Georgia happening in Macon on Thursday morning.

Early voting is underway in Georgia. You can find a sample ballot on the My Voter Page.

Election Day is November 8.