Herschel Walker visits Warner Robins

Holds rally ahead of election day

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Herschel Walker making several campaign stops across the state today in the last day of early voting and one of those stops was in Warner Robins.

Supporters were on hand to hear Herschel Walker speak just days away from the election.

Walker had some choice words about his opponent Raphael Warnock and the Democratic party.

“In less than two years this Senator has done this to the State of Georgia. He went to Georgia and said he was going to represent Georgia but who is he representing? Joe Biden. He went to Georgia and all of a sudden he’s voting like he’s from California, like he’s from New York. And I need to tell him, he may not know, but California got they Senators.” -Herschel Walker

Raphael Warnock supporters were on hand for the rally as well, we spoke with one who said she came to show other Warnock supporters they are not alone.

“We have this habit of thinking we are this little blue dot in this sea of red but there’s ultimately a lot of us that do support Warnock and we want to tell them you can support people that you actually feel strongly can do the job best.” -Caly Hess/Warnock Supporter

The one thing both sides agree on is if you haven’t already, you need to vote.

“Vote no later than December the 6th That’s next Tuesday, and if you got ten friends you better tell ’em and if you don’t have no friends, go make some friend and tell em to get out and vote” -Herschel Walker

Election day is Tuesday December the 6th. Polls will be open from 7am until 7pm