Herschel Walker visits Macon, makes case for run at U.S. Senate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s no doubt that Herschel Walker’s reputation precedes him.

Many people who attended the former football star’s campaign rally at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday were already on board with his campaign, while others are fans of his but were unsure about his run for U.S. Senate.

“I’m more persuaded towards him now than I was before,” said Sylvia Ross, a Herschel Walker fan who attended Wednesday’s event.

Even though Ross is a fan of Walker’s, she wanted to hear his views and plans if he’s elected. Ross says she liked what she heard.

“What he was saying and the things he talked about, he was for the people, not about color, race or anything like that,” she said. “He talked about being for the people, and he talked about God, and I love it.”

If elected, Walker says he will address current issues with the economy and the border and will also focus on making communities safer.

“It’s so many things,” he said. “I’m thinking about the kids and school, education, so it’s so many things we’ve got to correct, and we can correct it. We can’t do it the way we’re doing right now. We’ve got too much fighting going on. We’ve got to stop that now.”

Walker says he stands out from his potential opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, because of his pro-life views and faith. He believes the policies Senator Warnock has voted for are bad for the country.

“People need to vote for policies and not party,” he said. “Right now, these policies that they release on this country is a shame, and we know that. Everyone sees it, but everyone has gotten into this party, whether you’re a Democrat: ‘You’re so bad,’ whether you’re a Republican: You’re so bad.’ But what about the people?”

Lynne Redmond is a Herschel Walker fan, too. Redmond says she’s excited he’s getting into politics and has already voted for him.

“To know he’s a good Christian man and that he wants the best for our country, I just feel good,” she said. “I wish we had a lot more Herschels in our government.”

If Walker beats out five other candidates in the Republican primary, he’ll either face Democrat Tamara Johnson Shealy or current Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock in the November election.

Early voting end this Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. You can check your registration status and find a sample ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.