Herschel Walker stops in Forsyth on campaign trail

Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth Wednesday.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth Wednesday.

As part of his “Unite Georgia Bus Tour,” Walker gave a speech at Meadows Clay Sports, discussing several topics including inflation, identity politics and the treatment of the military and police.

Walker was adamant about making sure both the military and police are respected and promised to make sure that, if he’s elected, he would work with them to change public perception of them.

“This country was built on immigrants right?” he asked. “But we were also built on laws. We have laws in this country as well, and a country with no laws is chaotic, and we don’t need to be in a chaotic world, because we were going in the right direction, but what we’ve done right now is put the wrong person in Washington making the deal for us.”

After his speech, audience goers had a chance to meet Walker and take pictures with him.