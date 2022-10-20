Herschel Walker shares stage with law enforcement at Macon rally

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Herschel Walker held a rally in Macon Thursday to celebrate law enforcement.

The rally was held outside Sanford Company on Forsyth Road.

Various law enforcement officers were in attendance as well as members of the Republican Party, including Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel.

Walker invited law enforcement officers to take to the stage with him so he could thank them properly and show his support for them.

“What they’re doing, it’s the toughest time in the United States of America to be in law enforcement today,” he said. “And one of the reasons why is because the guy that’s in office right now has decided to disrespect our law enforcement, but I want them to know that I will always have their back, and I want them to have my back as well, because I put my trust in law enforcement.”