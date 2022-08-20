Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville

"Having the opportunity for a hometown small town guy represent our community is very exciting for me and so many people in our town."

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference.

Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters.

Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared what it’s like to see him run for office.

“Having the opportunity for a hometown small town guy represent our community is very exciting for me and so many people in our town,” Mayor Outlaw said.

Walker talked about how he felt God called on him to run for office. His wife, Julie, and Mayor Outlaw also participated in a panel discussion with him. They talked about crime and inflation.

“Crime is very, very important, and this economy is tough because they’ve got to buy groceries,” Walker said. “I think all the inflation, the gas prices, the grocery prices, and you know the schools in certain areas it’s gotten really out of hand.”

Mayor Outlaw says the discussion from Walker on inflation and gas prices stood out to her, as well as other issues.

“I’m a mom of four and that’s very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “Then talking about faith and traditional values. What my children are being taught at a really early age is very important to me.”

Walker shared a message for voters and Senator Raphael Warnock, on the debate he invited him to in October.

“I’ve always went out and worked. I’m always going to be transparent with them because I always have been,” Walker said. “I’m not going to hide I’m not going to hide like Senator Warnock and what I would say to Senator Warnock is where you at scaredy cat? Debate me October the 14th Savannah Georgia in front of an audience and lets let the people see.”

Walker faces current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, and Libertarian Chase Oliver in the Senate race. Election Day is November 8.