Here’s how the Jan. 6 Committee plans to roll out its findings

The House select committee investigating January 6 is finalizing plans for its series of hearings set for next month, including its list of witnesses and topics that will be covered. CNN Ryan Nobles reports on the developments.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election.

The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection.

The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.