Help Middle Georgia children by eating at Panda Express Aug. 8

25% of pretax sales from food purchases will benefit families receiving care at Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Tuesday, August 8th, customers can visit any of the three Middle Georgia Panda Express locations and help children receiving care at Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday is Panda Cares Day. And 25 percent of pre-tax sales from food purchased at Panda Express will benefit Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital. According to Atrium, all donations remain local and benefit patients by funding critical treatments, health services and pediatric medical equipment.

Middle Georgia Panda Express locations include: