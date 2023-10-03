Help Crimestoppers track down these wanted suspects

Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to highlight five suspects wanted across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers Sergeant Greg Thomas, visited 41Today to highlight the five most wanted suspects right now.

Crimestoppers partners with media organizations, police departments and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

Can you help track down the following suspects?

Nicholas Mays, male, 42 years old. He’s wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Conversion, Theft by Taking and Shoplifting.

Tyquavious Emory , male, 21 years old. He’s wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree which is a Felony.

Timothy Winters Sr., male, 40 years old. He’s wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Mary Spaulding, female, 48 years old. She’s wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Trafficking and Heroin, Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 & 2 Drugs.

Victor Garcia, male, 44 years old. He’s wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Tools to Commit Crime and Entering Auto.

If you can help with these cases, Call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.