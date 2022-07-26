Heating up this week



It was a warm, muggy day in Middle Georgia with highs warming to 93° in Macon this afternoon.

Tuesday will keep the trend of heat and isolated storms going with a small warm up expected for the afternoon.

Most of us will be staying dry for most of the week, but a few storms could contain heavy rain.



Thanks to low rain chances through the week, we will be seeing a warm up into the mid and upper 90s.

Not only will our actual temperatures increase, our heat index temps will be back in the 100s.

Right now it looks like Thursday will be the hottest day, and might require a heat advisory.



More significant rain chances return by late week and into the weekend (showers will still be pretty scattered though).

Even so, storm coverage will still be pretty scattered and high temps will be in the mid 90s.



In general, the only big changes to the forecast are that Wednesday and Thursday look relatively dry.

Otherwise expect heat to stick around for the next 7 days, along with high humidity, and scattered thunderstorm chances.