Heating back to the mid-90s Wednesday in Middle Georgia



We will continue to see skies clearing across Middle Georgia this evening with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Wednesday brings a bit of a warm-up to the area, with highs in the mid-90s.

By the afternoon, we will see mostly clear skies with a few more clouds.



A front will approach the area Thursday bringing a chance for scattered storms.

This will mostly be dependent on the moisture available in the area, but a few storms could be strong.



A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the end of the weekend.

Highs will be cooling off into the low 90s with lows dropping to the mid-60s.



Also of note, Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic.

Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend.

It is still too early to know where it will go next week, but most models show that this will not be a direct threat to Middle Georgia.