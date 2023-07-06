Heat, humidity, and scattered storms continue this week



We have been stuck in a familiar weather pattern the past few days with warm weather and afternoon storms.

Tomorrow will be no different as we see temperatures heating quickly under clear morning skies.

By the afternoon we will be in the 90s with storms popping up after 1 pm.



By Friday we will be watching an approaching surface cold front.

Unfortunately, that front won’t be making it to our area.

So the pattern of scattered afternoon storms continues through the end of the week.



By the start of next week,

we could see a small cool down into the low 90s.

Even with the cool down, scattered storms will be possible each afternoon.