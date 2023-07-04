Heat and scattered storms return for Independence Day



It was another stormy day for parts of Middle Georgia, with most of us seeing some calm weather for the evening.

The 4th of July will be another hot day in the area with highs in the mid-90s.

Humidity will be high, which means our “feels like” temps will be warming into the 100s.

By the afternoon and evening, storms will be popping up across Middle Georgia.

Make sure that if you are celebrating outdoors tomorrow that you stay hydrated and keep an eye out for lightning.



The rest of the week will keep our summer pattern of heat and storms going.

Each day we could see some strong and severe storms.



We will be stuck in the same general pattern through the weekend and into next week.

Any cooling that we see each day will be from afternoon thunderstorms.